How our dry weather will affect fall color

When leaf color will peak
When leaf color will peak(Fox Carolina)
By Kendra Kent
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The minor drought conditions have had many of us watering more frequently and caused the ragweed to remain medium to high! However, a silver lining to the dry weather is the effect on fall color.

A dry start to fall often helps to bring more vibrant fall color! The reason for this is that we have bigger temperatures swings during the day. With sunshine and higher temperatures in the afternoon, then clear and chilly nights, we set the stage for the color change process to begin as chlorophyll breaks down in the leaf.

When we see a lot of rain, this can mute the fall color, since the chlorophyll won’t break down as fast and efficiently.

Therefore, the dry weather we’ve seen should lead to some amazing reds, oranges and yellows in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Chesnee Strong" stickers on high school football players' helmets after tragedy.
Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Settlement reached with husband of bride killed in Folly Beach wedding night crash
Chesnee High School game cancelled due to "terrible tragedy"
Chesnee High School football game postponed following ‘terrible tragedy’
Coroner responding to crash in Spartanburg
3 dead, 1 injured following single-car crash near Chesnee

Latest News

Warm week ahead of much cooler weekend
Unseasonably warm start to October, sweater weather on the way
Cool mornings and warm, sunny afternoons the next few days
Cool mornings and warm, sunny afternoons the next few days
High Temperature Trend, Upstate
Dry and warm for now, cooler temps ahead
Dry and warm for now, cooler temps ahead
Dry and warm for now, cooler temps ahead