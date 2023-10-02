How our dry weather will affect fall color

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The minor drought conditions have had many of us watering more frequently and caused the ragweed to remain medium to high! However, a silver lining to the dry weather is the effect on fall color.

A dry start to fall often helps to bring more vibrant fall color! The reason for this is that we have bigger temperatures swings during the day. With sunshine and higher temperatures in the afternoon, then clear and chilly nights, we set the stage for the color change process to begin as chlorophyll breaks down in the leaf.

When we see a lot of rain, this can mute the fall color, since the chlorophyll won’t break down as fast and efficiently.

Therefore, the dry weather we’ve seen should lead to some amazing reds, oranges and yellows in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.