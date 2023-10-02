Sheriff Lott honors late deputy, saying he put his “full heart” into service

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott honored the late Deputy Jacob Salrin on Monday, telling WIS Salrin was dedicated to service.

“He wrote it down. ‘I want to help people,’” Lott said.

Salrin died in a fatal car crash on Sept. 29 while on duty.

Lott shared that Salrin kept a journal of his short time at RCSD. He graduated from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy in January 2023 and worked in the department’s Region 1, southeast Columbia.

“He did not want to do anything in life where it was just halfway done. He wanted to be excellent, and that was in his journal also,” Lott said.

Salrin earned an award for marksmanship at the academy and Lott said he went above and beyond in attending workout sessions as a trainee.

“We pushed each other,” Lott said with a smile.

The sheriff said the department’s attention is now turned to caring for Salrin, his fellow deputies, and his family.

“We’ve been with them constantly. Lots of conversations, lots of tears, lots of laughter. Lots of different things we’ve done. We had a workout this morning. He would’ve been there, his family came,” Lott said.

Salrin was 23 years old.

