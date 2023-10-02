Suspect charged following reported road rage shooting in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently charged following an alleged road rage shooting along I-26.

Deputies said the incident happened along I-26 near mile marker 39 on September 30, when the suspect reportedly fired a shot into another vehicle during a road rage altercation. Deputies added that no injuries were reported following the shooting.

According to deputies, the suspect, 27-year-old Zachary Steward of Canton, was taken into custody by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office a few miles from the area where the shooting happened. Deputies stated that he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, shooting into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun, damage to personal property and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Deputies are still investigating this situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4483.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.