Unseasonably warm start to October, sweater weather on the way

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Monday forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler, Katherine Noël and Bryan Bachman
Published: Oct. 2, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first week of October is starting off on the warm and dry side but big changes are coming next week.

We kick off the new week with much more of the same weather we ended September with. Mainly sunny skies prevail helping to push temperatures to the low to mid 80s for highs, even in the mountains valleys. These highs are about 5° above normal for early October so if you’re a fan of warmer weather, soak it up.

Tuesday through Thursday features a copy and paste type forecast. Each morning starts off crisp in the 50s to low 60s and warms quickly to highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. We have nothing but sunshine each day so all your outdoor activities are a go. But remember to keep your yard and garden watered as abnormally dry conditions persist.

The end of the week brings a much needed chance for rain with a strong cold front heading our way. Although this doesn’t look like the drought-bust rain we need, we should at least get scattered showers. However, the timing is up in the air. The GFS is faster with the front coming through on Friday which would mean rain more likely on Friday and cooler temperatures arriving Saturday. The Euro, however, is slower with the front arriving Saturday giving us a better chance for rain and warmer highs on Saturday with the cooler air arriving on Sunday. We’ll nail the timing in the next few days as the model hopefully start to align better.

Rain or not, the cold front is expected to bring in a significantly cooler air mass for the weekend. Highs dip to the 60s by Sunday, with widespread lows in the 40s likely. Get ready for some REAL Fall weather!

