2 years later, Asheville hit and run that killed bicyclist remains unsolved

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said it has been two years since a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run crash

The crash took place around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2021 on Hendersonville Road, according to police. The driver of a Honda Civic hit cyclist Joe Marsh, 46, leaving him in critical condition. The driver then fled the scene.

Police said less than a week later, Marsh sadly passed from his injuries.

The department is still trying to identify the driver of the 2009-2011 model Honda Civic which may have damage to the front right of the car.

If you or anyone you know has information you can text TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

MORE NEWS: Parts of Upstate, WNC asked to conserve water due to drought

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.