Bon Secours Wellness Arena to host inaugural HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational in 2024

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced Monday that they will be hosting the inaugural HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational in 2024 during the upcoming college basketball season.

Officials said the event will include a four-day celebration commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and showcase 14 basketball teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

According to officials, the basketball invitational will include men’s and women’s teams from Claflin University, Clinton College, Fayetteville State University and Johnson C. Smith University. They added that the games will happen on January 13 and January 15, 2024.

“The HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational weekend will offer a diverse range of activities and events, all designed to inspire future generations and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Calvin Ivery, president of Dreamchasers Basketball Club, the non-profit organization producing the event. “We look forward to this special collaboration with Bon Secours Wellness Arena including the opportunity to highlight talent from leading HBCU basketball teams while bringing the larger community together.”

Officials stated that the event will kick off with a breakfast at Unity Park on January 12, followed by a career expo at the arena to help students connect with businesses around the region. On January 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the community is invited to participate in a march beginning at City Hall in downtown Greenville and ending at the arena.

Those interested can find more information about the invitational at www.mlkdayunityinvitational.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.