Bon Secours Wellness Arena to host inaugural HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational in 2024

Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced Monday that they will be hosting the inaugural HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational in 2024 during the upcoming college basketball season.

Officials said the event will include a four-day celebration commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and showcase 14 basketball teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

According to officials, the basketball invitational will include men’s and women’s teams from Claflin University, Clinton College, Fayetteville State University and Johnson C. Smith University. They added that the games will happen on January 13 and January 15, 2024.

“The HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational weekend will offer a diverse range of activities and events, all designed to inspire future generations and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Calvin Ivery, president of Dreamchasers Basketball Club, the non-profit organization producing the event. “We look forward to this special collaboration with Bon Secours Wellness Arena including the opportunity to highlight talent from leading HBCU basketball teams while bringing the larger community together.”

Officials stated that the event will kick off with a breakfast at Unity Park on January 12, followed by a career expo at the arena to help students connect with businesses around the region. On January 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the community is invited to participate in a march beginning at City Hall in downtown Greenville and ending at the arena.

Those interested can find more information about the invitational at www.mlkdayunityinvitational.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
"Chesnee Strong" stickers on high school football players' helmets after tragedy.
Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Deputies: Skeletal remains found in Laurens County
Vehicle fire in Greenville County
Vehicle fire causes traffic to build up in Greenville County

Latest News

Generic School Bus
Officials investigating after Oconee Co. student reportedly brings gun onto bus
Brandon Kerley
Man arrested after deputies recover 5 stolen motorcycles
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Myrtle Beach Safari owner avoids prison time in Virginia wildlife trafficking case
Chesnee community honors fallen students
Chesnee community honors fallen students