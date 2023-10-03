Braves open Truist Park for post-season workouts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After making history all season long, the Atlanta Braves locked up the best record in baseball and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, as well as a bit of a break before the National League Divisional Series gets underway on Saturday.

The Atlanta Braves say Truist Park is sold out for the postseason and are expecting roughly 42,000 fans for each game with another 10,000 to 20,000 out in the battery.

The Braves will play the winner of the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies Wild Card Series.

Miami and Philadelphia will play all of the needed games of the three-game series in Philadelphia from October 3rd through October 5th, all games having an 8:08 ET first pitch time.

In the meantime, the Braves are hosting post-season workouts at Truist Park and have opened the doors to fans.

The Atlanta Braves and members of the Gwinnett Stripers will participate in simulated game action that will be comprised of various in-game situations that may occur.

You can claim a free ticket for Wednesday or Thursday by going to Braves.com/Postseason

Fans will only be able to claim an invitation for one of the three Postseason Workout days and will be limited to one invitation per adult. Children under the age of 18 will not need an invitation in advance but must be in attendance with an adult who has secured an invitation in order to be allowed entry into Truist Park. Ballpark fare will be available at select concession stands, and postseason merchandise will be available for purchase in the Braves Clubhouse Store. The workouts are expected to begin at approximately 5 p.m. with no specified end time.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with parking free at all Braves-owned lots for up to three hours.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.