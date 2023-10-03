Cat reunited with owner after Lyft driver drives off with pet

Palash Pandey said a Lyft driver drove off with his precious pet on Saturday. (Source: KEYE)
By Bettie Cross, KEYE via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) – It’s been a nerve-racking couple of days for a cat owner in Austin, Texas, after a Lyft driver drove off with his precious pet on Saturday.

An intensive search for the cat took place over the weekend. On Monday morning, someone found the missing feline on the side of the road.

The cat’s owner, Palash Pandey, said he’s relieved that Tux is feeling good and back to being her normal curious self after 34 hours on her own.

“She’s doing really well. No issues at all. She just had some fleas because she was outside. They gave like an ointment for that, but other than that she’s healthy. She’s fine,” Pandey said.

Pandey said he used Lyft to take Tux to a vet appointment Saturday afternoon. When he got out and started to walk around the car to get his cat, he said the driver took off with his pet still inside.

“Just walking from one door to the other and just doing that, he started peeling off. I’m running behind him banging on his doors and banging on his windows, and he just takes off.”

Lost cat flyers went up in north Austin, and Lyft put alerts on its app to help find Tux.

Early Monday morning, investigators Lyft hired found her one mile from the vet clinic – not in her carrier.

Pandey thinks the entire situation could have been avoided if the driver had either stopped or not waited hours to answer his messages.

“I tried communicating with him in every way possible, and he did not respond to me. He only called me back once police called him first,” Pandey said.

Lyft is investigating what happened, and the company said it will take care of Tux’s vet bill.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
"Chesnee Strong" stickers on high school football players' helmets after tragedy.
Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Vehicle fire in Greenville County
Vehicle fire causes traffic to build up in Greenville County
Deputies: Skeletal remains found in Laurens County

Latest News

Parts of Upstate, WNC asked to conserve water due to drought
Parts of Upstate, WNC asked to conserve water due to drought
A Miami man was arrested following a road rage incident in which police reported he struck a...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested in road rage incident involving machete
Powerball jackpot up to $1.2 billion
Powerball jackpot up to $1.2 billion
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing boy last seen going into woods in Greenville found safe
(Source: MGN)
2 years later, Asheville hit and run that killed bicyclist remains unsolved