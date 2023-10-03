Check your tickets! $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Powerball ticket sold in Greenville won big in Monday night’s drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the ticket was sold at the Exxon at 1461 North Pleasantburg Drive and won $2 million.

The winner matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number: 12 - 26 - 27 - 43 - 47 PB: 5.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be for the game’s third largest jackpot of $1.2 billion.

