Check your tickets! $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Greenville

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion after no players hit it big Monday night.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Powerball ticket sold in Greenville won big in Monday night’s drawing.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the ticket was sold at the Exxon at 1461 North Pleasantburg Drive and won $2 million.

The winner matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number: 12 - 26 - 27 - 43 - 47 PB: 5.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be for the game’s third largest jackpot of $1.2 billion.

