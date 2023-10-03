Crews respond to fire at 4-story apartment building in Asheville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews responded to an apartment fire in Asheville on Sunday.

Officials said they responded to Lexington Avenue Sunday night after someone reported the fire.

According to officials, they arrived at the scene and contained the fire to a dryer on the fourth floor. They added that no injuries were reported following the incident.

Officials didn’t give any more details about the situation. We will update this story if officials release new information.

