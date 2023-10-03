Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old

Mathius Bowman Manners
Mathius Bowman Manners(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen on Tuesday morning.

According to deputies, Mathius Bowman Manners ran away and was last seen on Sulphur Springs Road at 7 a.m.

Deputies said Bowman was last seen wearing dark pants, a white shirt and black shoes.

He is five-feet-seven inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call 864-271-5210 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME

