Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen on Tuesday morning.

According to deputies, Mathius Bowman Manners ran away and was last seen on Sulphur Springs Road at 7 a.m.

Deputies said Bowman was last seen wearing dark pants, a white shirt and black shoes.

He is five-feet-seven inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call 864-271-5210 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME

