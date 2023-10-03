General manager announced for future minor league baseball team in Spartanburg

Officials announced the new team back in May
Baseball
Baseball(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owners of Spartanburg’s future minor league baseball team announced it’s general manager.

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) has appointed Tyson Jeffers, from Hudson Valley Renegades, as the manager of the Down East Wood Ducks.

Jeffers started his career with the St. Paul Saints, where he helped open the award-winning CHS Field, a 7,000+ seat ballpark in downtown St. Paul, and helped the Club achieve record-setting sales and attendance multiple years in a row.

In Hudson Valley, he developed and led the staff dedicated to making the Renegades one of the top performing teams in the industry, setting single season attendance records. He also landed the Club’s first ever naming rights deal, achieving record numbers for tickets, sponsorships and merchandise, and spearheading the largest ever expansion project in the ballparks’ 29-year history.

City of Spartanburg officials announced the arrival of the future team back in May. They said they could start playing as early as 2025.

The new Club name and logo are also expected to be unveiled at a later date.

