GRAPHIC: Man arrested in road rage incident involving machete

GRAPHIC WARNING: This video contains content that may be disturbing for some viewers. A Miami man was arrested following a road rage incident in which police reported he struck a man on a moped. (WSVN, MIAMI SPRINGS POLICE, NICOLE, CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested following a road rage incident in which police reported he struck a man on a moped.

Police in Miami Springs, Florida identified the man who swung the machete as Luis Ruiz Herrera, who is now behind bars. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection to the incident that occurred Sept. 29.

Police said it started after Herrera claimed the driver on the scooter verbally disrespected his mother.

That caused Herrera to get out of his car with his machete in hand and go up to the victim, who then got off of his scooter to get away. However, Herrera swung and sliced the victim’s cheek.

The incident was caught on camera.

Herrera then took off in his truck. Police were eventually able to track him down, and the victim identified him.

In another apparent road rage incident in Florida, a woman was shot Friday. Police said she was an innocent bystander, driving down the road when two other drivers got angry and one started firing shots at the other.

On Sept. 8, a driver in a white Ford began throwing change at a woman reportedly named Nicole who was driving in her Honda SUV as she left her volunteer job.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
"Chesnee Strong" stickers on high school football players' helmets after tragedy.
Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Vehicle fire in Greenville County
Vehicle fire causes traffic to build up in Greenville County
Deputies: Skeletal remains found in Laurens County

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy to call vote Tuesday on effort to oust him and says he won’t cut a deal with Democrats
A security camera caught a suspect holding a man up at gunpoint before taking a truck.
Man accused of crime spree caught on video arrested after chase, gun battle with deputies
Former President Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court...
Trump turns his fraud trial into a campaign stop as he seeks to capitalize on his legal woes
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Suspect in 9-year-old’s kidnapping left ransom note, police say, and a vital clue
Coroner releases new details in death investigation of 16-year-old Skyler Blizzard in...
Special needs teen didn’t die from sedation, Greenville County coroner says