Greenville mayoral and city council candidates debate issues

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Next month you’ll head to the ballot box to vote for your next mayor of Greenville. Several city council seats are also up for election. Monday night, four candidates took the stage for debate.

Both the mayor candidates and At-Large city council candidates were asked similar questions about the challenges in the city. This debate showed that all of the candidates agreed on what the challenges facing Greenville are. How they plan to address it is where they differ.

At-Large City Council seat

Incumbent Democratic candidate Dorothy Dowe was elected to the city council in 2019. She says her experience is needed during a pivotal time.

“I think now more than ever as Greenville is enjoying some of its best moments and its greatest challenges, and we need really strong leadership on city council,” said Dowe during the debate.

Dowe’s campaign centers around protecting Greenville’s quality of life, like addressing the affordable housing deficit. Her opponent is a new face, Republican Randall Fowler. Fowler is a Greenville resident and part of many boards. His focus is responsible growth and new ethics standards.

“Greenville’s done some amazing things, but I know we can be better. I know that we can be more responsive as a city to the citizens here in Greenville,” said Fowler.

All candidates were asked about issues including tourism, Greenlink funding, the council’s authority over city boards and small business development.

“We’re seeing these local businesses be taxed at a rate that is prohibited for them to grow and develop,” said Fowler.

“The tools we do have in our toolbox are to incentivize locally owned small businesses for the areas where we really want to attract them,” said Dowe.

The mayor’s race

This debate opened with Republican incumbent Knox White, who’s served as mayor since 1995. He says comparing Greenville then vs. now speaks for itself.

“I wanted to make Greenville the most beautiful and livable city in America,” he said about when he first stepped into office.

His opponent is experienced too. Democrat Michelle Shain served 8 years on the city council. She argues a new perspective is needed.

“Without a change in the mayor’s seat, we’re on a crash course to have the traffic of Atlanta, the sprawl of Charlotte and the prices of Charleston,” Shain said.

Growth and racial displacement was also a big topic in their debate.

“We’re going to achieve the goal set by the Greenville Housing Fund to cut the affordable housing deficit by 1/2, in fact, we’re going to exceed that,” said Mayor White.

“The plans were done with the neighbors so that the neighborhood had a voice of what would happen, those plans were ignored,” said Shain, speaking about neighborhood master plans approved during her time on council.

Election Day is November 7th. City Council Districts 1 and 3 are also up for election. Neither incumbent candidate has an opponent.

For more on Mayor Knox White visit – https://www.voteknoxwhite.com/

For more on Michelle Shain visit – https://www.michelleforgreenville.com/

For more on Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe visit – https://dorothydowe.com/

For more on Randall Fowler visit – https://www.fowlerforgreenville.com/

