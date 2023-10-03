Hardy cancels Simpsonville concert after announcing struggle with anxiety

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Amphitheatre in Simpsonville announced the Hardy and Live Nation concert is canceled after the country singer posted about his struggle with anxiety.

In the post, the performer said he had been dealing with serious anxiety since a bus accident that happened last year, and he needed time to take care of himself.

The theatre reposted his post about the cancellation and mentioned fans will be refunded at point of purchase.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.