Hardy cancels Simpsonville concert after announcing struggle with anxiety

The country singer said refunds will be available at point of purchase
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Amphitheatre in Simpsonville announced the Hardy and Live Nation concert is canceled after the country singer posted about his struggle with anxiety.

In the post, the performer said he had been dealing with serious anxiety since a bus accident that happened last year, and he needed time to take care of himself.

The theatre reposted his post about the cancellation and mentioned fans will be refunded at point of purchase.

