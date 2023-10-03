Invasive toxic snails found in Carolinas, officials warn

Apple Snails discovered in the Lumber River.
Apple Snails discovered in the Lumber River.(N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An invasive snail species has been found in North Carolina for the first time.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) identified apple snails along the Lumber River in Lumberton. Apple snails produce egg clusters that contain a toxin known to cause skin and eye rashes in humans. They can also carry rat lungworm, a disease that can be deadly in humans if the snails are eaten.

In addition to the harm they can cause people, apple snails damage native plants and amphibian eggs.

They are most easily recognized by their distinctive large, bright pink egg clusters which are laid on solid surfaces above the waterline on the edges of streams, rivers and ponds.

Apple Snails discovered in the Lumber River.
Apple Snails discovered in the Lumber River.

A concerned citizen who spotted these clusters in Lumberton sent photos to NCWRC and they sent out scientists to confirm the presence of apple snails.

If you’re in North Carolina, you can report suspected apple snails or egg masses online via the Aquatic Nuisance Species Reporting Tool and include a photograph and location where they were found.

It is illegal to possess, purchase, sell, transport or stock apple snails in the Carolinas.

Apple snails have previously been found in South Carolina. You can report suspected apple snail occurrences to the SC Department of Natural Resource’s Aquatic Nuisance Species Program.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
"Chesnee Strong" stickers on high school football players' helmets after tragedy.
Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Vehicle fire in Greenville County
Vehicle fire causes traffic to build up in Greenville County
Deputies: Skeletal remains found in Laurens County

Latest News

3rd annual Upstate Walk for Freedom
3rd annual Upstate Walk for Freedom
Trick or treat at the Children's Museum of the Upstate
Trick or treat at the Children's Museum of the Upstate
Coroner releases new details in death investigation of 16-year-old Skyler Blizzard in...
Special needs teen didn’t die from sedation, Greenville County coroner says
Coroner releases new details in death investigation of 16-year-old Skyler Blizzard in...
Special needs teen didn’t die from sedation, Greenville County coroner says
A portion of Highway 486 in Neshoba County will be temporarily closed Aug. 28.
Officials announce temporary closure of N. Washington Avenue in Greenville Co.