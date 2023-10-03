MAGIC OF LIGHTS® AND FOX CAROLINA ILLUMINATE HOLLYWILD ANIMAL PRESERVE FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

GREENVILLE, S.C. - This holiday season will be even brighter, merrier and more colorful as Magic of Lights transforms Hollywild Animal Preserve into a vibrant drive-through holiday-themed light display. The festive event kicks off November 17th and runs through December 31st. FOX Carolina is a proud sponsor of this all new experience!

Produced by Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC, “Hollywild Presents Magic of Lights Brightened by FOX Carolina” will make its Greenville debut at Hollywild Animal Preserve, featuring dozens of displays, festive favorites, and digital animation, all constructed with millions of individual LED lights to create a memorable holiday experience for the whole family.

“We are excited to bring Magic of Lights to the Greenville community for the first time ever and believe it will become an annual holiday tradition,” says Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC. “Our innovative creative team has designed a drive-through holiday wonderland light experience that promises to dazzle and delight guests of all ages.”

“For over 30 years, the Hollywild team has given its all to produce the most memorable holiday event possible for the enjoyment of our community.” Says Lucia Meeks, co-founder of Hollywild. “This year, we are overjoyed to join forces with Magic of Lights! Their expertise in producing family entertainment programs nationwide and in Canada brings a new caliber and style of work to Upstate SC that we are delighted to share!”

Inside the comfort of their own vehicle, guests will enjoy Magic of Lights’ classic holiday favorites including Winter Wonderland, the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, festive Elves and Reindeer Road. In addition to the 200 foot long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, there will also be other new light tunnels to delight and amaze.

Other illuminated displays include the 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie®, Prehistoric Christmas featuring life sized dinosaurs celebrating the season, and the legendary BIGFOOT® Monster Truck. Created with over two million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights is a nostalgic and festive event everyone will enjoy.

A favorite adventure is driving in your own vehicle through the “Enchanted Deer Forest” where herds of animals approach the visitors and eat right out of their hands. Animals in the deer forest will include: The herd of hundreds of deer, donkeys, herds of sheep, “Bob” the gentle giant Brahma bull, the herd of Watusi cattle, camels, horses, mules, and emus.

In response to much popular request, Santa’s Village is set to reopen this season, and expanded to offer more interactive activities than ever.

The roaring bonfire will welcome guests every night to warm their hands, roast marshmallows, and enjoy the view! Guests can also enjoy concessions and visit Mrs. Claus’s Attic for an incredible panoramic view of the lights and to purchase souvenirs.

Professional photos with Santa and Mrs Clause will be available nightly from November 17th through December 24th, as well as The Grinch will be available for selfies with the colorful character.

A new augmented reality feature will be introduced this year as well to make the magical experience even more interactive, with details set to be released in November.

QUICK FACTS - MAGIC OF LIGHTS

2+ million lights per Magic of Lights event

12.6 miles of light cord per Magic of Lights event

3,750 staff hours to set up each Magic of Lights event

The steel displays are designed, bent, cut and welded into about 800 frames that are combined in different configurations to create each show’s giant winter holiday scenes. Each frame of each scene is designed using the latest CAD technology and hand built in-house from 15 pages of design specifications each.

Each Magic of Lights show uses about 10 miles of steel to build the displays and 10 miles of LED lighting installed inside the displays, there are 10 different colors of LED bulbs used in the shows.

Scenes, such as the animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie, are as high as 32 ft. tall and as long as several hundred feet.

Magic of Lights shines nightly from 5:30 – 9:00 PM with extended hours many nights in December. Check magicoflights.com/Greenville for complete schedule. Tickets for this colorful seasonal event go on sale October 3rd at 10 am and tickets are priced per person.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit MagicOfLights.com/Greenville

About Hollywild Animal Preserve

Hollywild Animal Preserve is a 501-C-3 not-for-profit organization established in 1999 to provide refuge, protect, and preserve captive populations of non-releasable wildlife. The Preserve comprises 80 acres of gently rolling terrain that includes wooded areas, ponds, and pastures and serves as the home of nearly 400 animals. Many animals are endangered species and, in the case of the Syrian bears, extinct in the wild. Once a year during the holidays, the preserve opens its doors to visitors for its annual fundraising event. The facility is converted into a magical drive-through celebration that provides countless opportunities for discovery, interaction, and enjoyment to people of all ages. Proceeds from the holiday lights event directly benefit all the animals in residence.

About Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC

Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC is a diversified, entertainment holding company that develops family-oriented live events including Magic of Lights ®, an outdoor holiday lights drive-through experience produced at venues throughout North America and Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Live, showcasing a toys-to-life show of Mattel’s legendary Hot Wheels Monster Trucks show presented across North America, Europe and elsewhere internationally. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information visit familyentertainmentlive.com.

© Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC 2023