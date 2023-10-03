Man arrested after deputies recover 5 stolen motorcycles

Brandon Kerley
Brandon Kerley(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after they recovered five stolen motorcycles in his possession following a week-long investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies worked closely with the Oteen community who described the suspect, Brandon Lee Kerley, as a “danger and a menace to their community.”

During the investigation, Kerley fled from deputies five times, putting numerous lives at risk.

Kerley was arrested and facing the following charges:

  • Four counts of felony possession of stolen property
  • One count of felony larceny
  • Resisting public officers

He was also served outstanding warrants from Asheville Police Department and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

He is currently being held on a $122,201 bond at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

