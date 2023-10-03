Man arrested after deputies recover 5 stolen motorcycles
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after they recovered five stolen motorcycles in his possession following a week-long investigation.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies worked closely with the Oteen community who described the suspect, Brandon Lee Kerley, as a “danger and a menace to their community.”
During the investigation, Kerley fled from deputies five times, putting numerous lives at risk.
Kerley was arrested and facing the following charges:
- Four counts of felony possession of stolen property
- One count of felony larceny
- Resisting public officers
He was also served outstanding warrants from Asheville Police Department and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.
He is currently being held on a $122,201 bond at the Buncombe County Detention Center.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.