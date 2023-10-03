Man arrested after deputies recover 5 stolen motorcycles

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after they recovered five stolen motorcycles in his possession following a week-long investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies worked closely with the Oteen community who described the suspect, Brandon Lee Kerley, as a “danger and a menace to their community.”

During the investigation, Kerley fled from deputies five times, putting numerous lives at risk.

Kerley was arrested and facing the following charges:

Four counts of felony possession of stolen property

One count of felony larceny

Resisting public officers

He was also served outstanding warrants from Asheville Police Department and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

He is currently being held on a $122,201 bond at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

