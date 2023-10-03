Myrtle Beach Safari owner’s sentencing set for Tuesday after postponement

The Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured in the popular “Tiger King” Netflix series may learn his fate.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WMBF/WWBT) - The Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured in the popular “Tiger King” Netflix series may learn his fate.

Doc Antle is set to be sentenced by a judge on his convictions out of Virginia on Tuesday.

Back in June, a jury found Antle guilty of two counts of wildlife trafficking and two counts of conspiring to wildlife traffic.

Antle was originally scheduled to be sentenced back in September. However, a judge postponed the sentencing till Tuesday.

The September sentencing hearing did start, but according to the clerk of court, an argument was heard on the motion to set aside the verdict. The judge took the motion under advisement and continued the sentencing hearing until October.

Investigators said Doc Antle illegally purchased lion cubs in Frederick County, Va., for display at Myrtle Beach Safari.

Antle still faces several federal charges in connection with his dealings at Myrtle Beach Safari. Authorities arrested Antle in Horry County in June 2022 on money laundering charges.

He and his business associate, Andrew Sawyer, are accused of laundering over $500,000 in cash that they believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border.

He was then charged in a federal wildlife trafficking case, where he’s accused of illegally trafficking animals such as lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee.

At this time, no trial date is set on the federal charges against him out of South Carolina.

