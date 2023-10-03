Officials announce temporary closure of N. Washington Avenue in Greenville Co.

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced the temporary closure of northbound traffic on North Washington Avenue to perform maintenance on the ramp on Highway 25.

SCDOT officials said this will allow the installation of a ramp on the sidewalk at North Washington Avenue and Whitehorse Road.

The work on the ramp is expected to take place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. starting on Friday, October 6.

Drivers will be detoured to turn left onto U.S. 123 west and then onto the exit ramp for Highway 25 north. The length of the detour is less than a mile.

