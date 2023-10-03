Officials investigating after Oconee Co. student reportedly brings gun onto bus

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County said officials are investigating after a middle school student reportedly brought a gun onto a bus Monday.

Officials said the situation began after someone reported that a student in the Seneca area had brought a gun onto a bus. According to officials, following the report, they immediately started the situation with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials stated that the student involved didn’t go to school today and will remain out of school until officials are done investigating.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

