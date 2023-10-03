Officials investigating after Oconee Co. student reportedly brings gun onto bus

Generic School Bus
Generic School Bus(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County said officials are investigating after a middle school student reportedly brought a gun onto a bus Monday.

Officials said the situation began after someone reported that a student in the Seneca area had brought a gun onto a bus. According to officials, following the report, they immediately started the situation with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials stated that the student involved didn’t go to school today and will remain out of school until officials are done investigating.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
"Chesnee Strong" stickers on high school football players' helmets after tragedy.
Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Deputies: Skeletal remains found in Laurens County
Vehicle fire in Greenville County
Vehicle fire causes traffic to build up in Greenville County

Latest News

Brandon Kerley
Man arrested after deputies recover 5 stolen motorcycles
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena to host inaugural HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational in 2024
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Myrtle Beach Safari owner avoids prison time in Virginia wildlife trafficking case
Chesnee community honors fallen students
Chesnee community honors fallen students