Parts of Upstate, WNC asked to conserve water due to drought

Drought
Drought(Adobe Creative Cloud)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Keowee-Toxaway Drought Management Advisory Group (KT-DMAG) announced parts of the Upstate and Western North Carolina are being asked to conserve water due to drought.

The group said because of months of reduced rainfall and hot temperatures and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) recently declaring Level 1 of their drought plan for the downstream federal projects, the Keowee-Toxaway (KT) River Basin has entered Stage 1 drought.

Stage 1 is the second of five drought stages outlined in the KT Low Inflow Protocol, according to officials.

Neighbors on Lake Keowee and Lake Jocassee who withdraw water for irrigation purposes are asked to voluntarily limit their water withdrawals to two days a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Other large water users in the basin, as a goal, will adjust their practices to limit water withdrawals.

For more information, click here.

