Riley Faith’s family continues her mission, helping other kids with cancer

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is honoring a young girl who touched lives here and around the world.

Riley Faith Steep’s family is making sure her memory lives on through her mission.

We started following Riley Faith’s journey when she was diagnosed with cancer at four years old.

“Unfortunately, childhood cancer is real, and it impacted our family. We want to turn it around into a positive for Riley. We want to carry on her legacy and her mission,” Riley’s grandmother, Tiffany Page said.

During one of her first hospital visits, Riley received a set of sheets that changed her life.

“When she came home from the hospital, she still wanted to give gifts to other children on the other side of the wall in the hospital. We would take them sheets because she recieved some Moana sheets when she was first in the hospital and she said it made her feel comfy and cozy,” Page said.

Riley’s grandmother said that’s when Riley came up with an idea to help other kids.

“It became an official non-profit, the Riley Faith Foundation. With the proceeds we get from different fundraisers, we get things that will make children feel comfy and cozy. It could be coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, small toys, crafts, or nice festive sheets,” Page said.

With stage four adrenal cancer, Riley was in and out of the hospital dozens of times, but she still made time to go back and drop off gifts for other children.

“She loved going to different stores to shop for herself and other children,” Page said, “She would fill the cart up and had so much joy when she would take it down there to the hospital.”

After a hard-fought battle, Riley passed away in July at the age of seven.

Her family is continuing the work she started, by helping other sick kids feel better.

Her older sister is keeping Riley’s dreams alive by helping design t-shirts in her honor. “Riley loved sloths and I think her godmother said that her spirit is like a monarch butterfly,” Olivia Steep said.

With every shirt sold, they’re raising money for the Riley Faith Foundation.

“I receive messages from people all the time about how she encouraged them in tough situations because she went through her treatment with a smile on her face and thought about other children at the same time. So, my goal is to keep her memory alive, but not just her memory, but her passion and desire to help other children with cancer,” Page said.

Since August, the foundation has sold over 700 t-shirts, raising over $14,000

