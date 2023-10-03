Search underway for missing boy seen going into woods in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 9-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Deputies said Joseph Kuechenmeister was in the area of River Bend Road seen heading into the woods around 7 a.m.

Kuechenmeister is described as five feet and 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone who sees Kuechenmeister is asked to call 911.

