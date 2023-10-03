Search underway for missing boy seen going into woods in Greenville

Joseph Kuechenmeister
Joseph Kuechenmeister(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 9-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Deputies said Joseph Kuechenmeister was in the area of River Bend Road seen heading into the woods around 7 a.m.

Kuechenmeister is described as five feet and 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone who sees Kuechenmeister is asked to call 911.

MORE NEWS: Greenville mayoral and city council candidates debate issues

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
"Chesnee Strong" stickers on high school football players' helmets after tragedy.
Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Vehicle fire in Greenville County
Vehicle fire causes traffic to build up in Greenville County
Deputies: Skeletal remains found in Laurens County

Latest News

Drought
Parts of Upstate, WNC asked to conserve water due to drought
Greenville County patrol SUV gets pink accents for breast cancer awareness
Greenville County patrol SUV gets pink accents for breast cancer awareness
Buncombe Co. man pleads guilty to murder after body found in Swannanoa River
Buncombe Co. man pleads guilty to murder after body found in Swannanoa River
During the investigation, deputies also found items stolen out of Greenville and Spartanburg...
3 arrested few weeks after multiple items stolen from Fountain Inn home