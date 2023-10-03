Unseasonably warm start to October, impactful cooldown ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More dry, warm weather is ahead of us but a big drop in temperatures arrives over the weekend leading to patchy frost for some.

Weather doesn’t change much today versus Monday, or through Thursday. Each morning starts off crisp in the 50s to low 60s and warms quickly to highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. We have nothing but sunshine each day so all your outdoor activities are a go. But remember to keep your yard and garden watered as abnormally dry conditions persist.

The end of the week brings a much needed chance for rain with a strong cold front heading our way. Unfortunately, this front doesn’t bring much rain to the area. By the time in moves through the Southern Appalachians and further east into the Carolinas, the moisture is mostly tapped out. There is a chance we see some scattered showers in the mountains Friday night into early Saturday morning. But we’ll be hard pressed to get much, if any rain, in the Upstate. But do expect the breeze to pick up Saturday across the area as the front passes through with winds staying elevated in the mountains on Sunday.

The big impact from the cold front is the change in temperatures. A significantly cooler air mass arrives over the weekend. Highs drop from the upper 70s, low 80s Tuesday which is above normal by about 5° to the 60s Sunday, dropping us below normal by 10° to 15°.

Also, with a drop in the high temps also comes a drop in the low temps. Eye catching values for the mountains specifically with the overnight lows Saturday into Sunday and Sunday into Monday dipping into the upper 30s. The breeze on Sunday morning stays elevated so frost isn’t expected to be widespread, mainly developing in well protected valley areas. But Monday, the winds are calmer so conditions are much better for widespread frost to develop in the mountains, valleys included.

Therefore, patchy frost will be possible around daybreak Sunday especially in the valleys. Widespread frost will be possible across the mountains into Monday morning.

