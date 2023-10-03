‘Silent Witness Ceremony’ recognizes South Carolinians who died from domestic violence

The 26th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony recognized men and women who died as a result of...
The 26th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony recognized men and women who died as a result of domestic violence in 2022.(Attorney Generals Office)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 26th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony recognized men and women who died as a result of domestic violence in 2022.

The event was hosted by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson at the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
"Chesnee Strong" stickers on high school football players' helmets after tragedy.
Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Vehicle fire in Greenville County
Vehicle fire causes traffic to build up in Greenville County
Deputies: Skeletal remains found in Laurens County

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
USPS to review facility operations in Greenville
Andrea Bocelli performs in concert to support his latest album "Cinema" at Madison Square...
Bon Secours announces Andrea Bocelli coming to Greenville
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
Busy Chick-fil-a location closed for remodeling
Help and resources are available in South Carolina for people experiencing domestic abuse.
SC Domestic Violence: How you can get help
Journey and TOTO will perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on April 19, 2024.
‘Don’t Stop Believin’: JOURNEY to stop in Greenville on 50th anniversary-tour