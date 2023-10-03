Women’s jail in Rutherford County reopens following renovations

Rutherford County jail
Rutherford County jail(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that the female housing section is set to reopen after shutting down for renovations earlier this year.

Deputies said the North Carolina Jail Inspector visited the facility on October 2 and approved the renovations, determining that it could start housing more female inmates.

The female housing section shut down earlier this year for maintenance and inmates were transferred to other detention facilities throughout the state.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

