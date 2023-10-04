16-year-old wanted for sex crimes found with handgun on school bus in Anderson Co.

School sign and police
School sign and police(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 16-year-old wanted for alleged sex crimes was taken into custody near Wren High School Wednesday.

Officials from Anderson County School District One said the suspect was a student enrolled at the Renaissance Academy, an alternative school in Anderson County, and was riding on a bus to Wren High School for specialized instruction.

According to officials, when the 16-year-old arrived at the school, deputies detained him and searched his book bag, where they found a stolen loaded 9mm handgun.

Officials stated that the 16-year-old was taken into custody and charged with two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of a firearm on school property.

District officials confirmed that he was the only student on the bus at the time. Deputies added that he did not threaten anyone, and they believe he just happened to have it in his book bag at the time.

