City of Greenville enters next phase of Augusta Street project

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s one of the busiest streets in the city of Greenville and is top of mind for city leaders to make safer.

Now, more changes could be coming to Augusta Street.

“You’re already close to downtown, you shouldn’t be expecting to speed through,” said Connor Cahill, who lives near Augusta Street.

Many people who live and work in this area have dealt with these problems for years. In 2022, a traffic study found that Augusta Street had the most car crashes out of 46 different corridors.

“The lack of turn lane, compiled with the volume of traffic and number of access points,” said City of Greenville Director of Engineering Services Clint Link.

The effort for change began in the summer of 2021 after a deadly hit-and-run. The following year, a road diet was put in place on a stretch of the road.

“It kind of validated a lot of the studies we had done,” said Link.

The city is beginning phase two of the project, which could include upgrading sidewalks and traffic signals, adding more dedicated turn lanes, and putting utilities underground.

“Increasing safety as we do, so but perhaps beautifying the area and improving walkability. Think more sidewalks, better lighting, more landscaping,” said Greenville City Council Member Wil Brasington.

Before making a final plan, city officials held a public meeting on Tuesday to get feedback from neighbors.

“Walkability, especially on the commercial part of the road,” said Cahill.

Link says staff will spend the next several months going over the feedback and coming up with a new design. The goal is to start construction on the next phase in the summer of 2024.

“We not only assuredly want to make it a safer and better place, but we want people to feel it,” said Brasington.

For more information on the project, click here.

