Coroner investigating death of 3-month-old in Anderson Co.

Death investigation(WALB)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating the death of a three-month-old.

The coroner said the infant was found at around 11:20 a.m. on Joe Dyar Road on Wednesday, October 4.

An autopsy is scheduled to assist with the investigation.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

