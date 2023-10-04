Darius Rucker, ‘American Pie’ singer among new Music City Walk of Fame inductees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Music City Walk of Fame added four new members on Wednesday morning in Nashville.

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Darius Rucker; Don McLean, who sang and wrote “American Pie;” rock-and-roll guitarist Duane Eddy; and former record-label executive Joe Galante joined the list of stars on the Walk of Fame.

Professional wrestler Ric Flair inducted his “good pal” Rucker. Rucker teared up while thanking his family and fans.

“I’m just a kid from South Carolina who believed in himself, and I got lucky twice,” Rucker said. “I sit back, and I look at this stage and the icons that are up here. I’m shocked that I’m here. I’m shocked that I’m getting this.”

Connie Valens, the sister of the late Ritchie Valens, whose death was immortalized in “American Pie,” presented McLean.

“I’ve been a ramblin’ man all over the United States. I’ve played big places and little places,” McLean said when accepting his award. “I ain’t country, I ain’t rock-and-roll, I ain’t pop. I’m just me, and I’m 100% American and thank you for having me.”

GRAMMY Award-winner and Music City Walk of Fame member Steve Wariner inducted Eddy.

Vince Gill, 22-time Grammy Award-winner and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Music City Walk of Fame, inducted Galante.

“Joe and I have a long friendship,” Gill said. “He was the first guy to ever believe in me as a young artist in 1982.”

The stars inducted Wednesday became the 101st, 102nd, 103rd and 104th on the Music City Walk of Fame.

“Inductees are recognized for their significant work of preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song,” an event media release said.

The musicians were not quick to forget the people who helped get them on that stage, either.

“I can’t thank y’all enough,” Rucker said, through tears. “You guys have given me such an amazing life that I love so much and everything I do, I do for the people who want to hear music.”

You can view the entire awards ceremony, streamed live on the WSMV4 Facebook Page,

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.