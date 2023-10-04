Deadlines approaching for SC voters to register for November election

Person votes at poll
Person votes at poll(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Election Day is on November 7 this year, and the deadline to register to vote in South Carolina is coming up.

According to the South Carolina Election Commission, voters must register at least 30 days before any election to vote in it.

People can register in person, but the deadline for in-person voter registration is Friday, October 6. To register in person, people can download a voter registration form from scVOTES.org and visit their county voter registration office during business hours.

Residents can also register online at scVOTES.gov or download a voter registration form and email it to their county voter registration office by Sunday, October 8. Those wanting to mail in their registration can download the form, fill it out, and send it to their county registration office as long as it is postmarked by Tuesday, October 10.

Residents who have moved must also make sure to update their registration and register in their new county by the deadline.

For more information regarding registering to vote in South Carolina, residents can visit scVOTES.gov.

