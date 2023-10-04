Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Skyler Pittman, a runaway 14-year-old from Taylors.

Deputies said Pittman was last seen around 7:00 p.m. on October 2 at a house along Waddell Road in Taylors. They added that he was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black Puma shoes.

Deputies described Pittman as 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Pittman is asked to call deputies at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.