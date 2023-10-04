Deputies searching for suspect after shooting injures 3 in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for a suspect after three people were reportedly shot Tuesday night.

Deputies said the shooting happened near Jacktown Road, and three victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. However, their current conditions are unknown.

Deputies identified the suspect as 50-year-old Joseph Andrew Hartwell Jr. and stated that they are working with multiple agencies to find him.

Anyone with information regarding Hartwell’s location is asked to call 828-652-4000 or 911 if it is an emergency. This situation is developing. We will update this story as officials release new details.

