Deputies searching for suspect after shooting injures 3 in McDowell Co.

Joseph Andrew Hartwell Jr.
Joseph Andrew Hartwell Jr.(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for a suspect after three people were reportedly shot Tuesday night.

Deputies said the shooting happened near Jacktown Road, and three victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. However, their current conditions are unknown.

Deputies identified the suspect as 50-year-old Joseph Andrew Hartwell Jr. and stated that they are working with multiple agencies to find him.

Anyone with information regarding Hartwell’s location is asked to call 828-652-4000 or 911 if it is an emergency. This situation is developing. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students killed during crash in Chesnee
Coroner identifies Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
Check your tickets! $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Greenville
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Coroner releases new details in death investigation of 16-year-old Skyler Blizzard in...
Special needs teen didn’t die from sedation, Greenville County coroner says
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing boy last seen going into woods in Greenville found safe

Latest News

Shi Ying Kuai
More sexual assault victims possible as Asheville acupuncturist asked to surrender license
Augusta Street project enters next phase
City of Greenville enters next phase of Augusta Street project
Buncombe County man arrested for stealing 5 motorcycles
Buncombe County man arrested for stealing 5 motorcycles
Augusta Street project enters next phase
Augusta Street project enters next phase