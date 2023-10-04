Dry, warm weather continues until the weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another repeat of the forecast Wednesday, although the cool and breezy weather is creeping in.

Weather doesn’t change much through Friday. Each morning starts off crisp in the 50s to low 60s and warms quickly to highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Mainly sunny skies continue, although cloud cover builds Thursday and becomes even more noticeable by Friday.

The end of the week brings a much needed chance for rain with a strong cold front heading our way. Unfortunately, this front doesn’t bring much rain to the area. By the time it moves through the Southern Appalachians and further east into the Carolinas, the moisture is mostly tapped out. There is a chance we see some scattered showers in the mountains Friday night into early Saturday morning. But we’ll be hard pressed to get much, if any rain, with measurable amounts about .10″ if that.

While we may not get the rain, we’ll be getting breezy conditions which will usher in much cooler air over the weekend. Highs drop from the upper 70s, low 80s Wednesday which is above normal by about 5° to the 60s on Sunday, dropping us below normal by 10° to 15°.

Also, with a drop in the high temps also comes a drop in the low temps. Eye catching values for the mountains specifically with the overnight lows Saturday into Sunday and Sunday into Monday dipping into the upper 30s. The breeze on Sunday morning stays elevated so frost isn’t expected to be widespread, mainly developing in well protected valley areas. But Monday, the winds are calmer so conditions are much better for widespread frost to develop in the mountains, valleys included.

If the frost forms, this will come before the typical first freeze and frost date(s) as seen above.

