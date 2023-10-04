Family searches for dog after it goes missing at SC boarding kennel

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A weekslong search is continuing for a family dog lost while under the care of a Summerville boarding facility in mid-September.

Five-year-old Boykin Spaniel “Rex” was left in the care of the Carolina Boarding Kennels in mid-September while the Davis family went on a weekend trip.

“Sunday morning, my husband got a call saying our dog had gotten out from the kennel,” owner Linsey Davis said.

The family has taken every opportunity they can to bring Rex home, including a seven-mile property search, putting up signs and countless social media posts.

“We’re doing this, pushing so hard, because it’s been three weeks,” Davis said. “I feel like I owe it to him, and to anyone else.”

After hours of work put in, there still have been no sightings from the community.

“For us, it’s really challenging to not have answers. I would say it’s the hardest part,” Davis said.

One volunteer, who dedicates her time to bringing lost pets home to families, said it could be a number of possibilities.

“It is very possible someone spotted him and picked him up and didn’t know what to do,” Kerri Lyons said. “It’s possible he’s been picked up and he was kept, it’s possible he is no longer with us.”

Lyons said this is not the first time she’s known an owner with a lost pet from this facility.

“I reached out to the family when she commented, said ‘Hey I’ve worked with families missing from this facility before, can you give me information on what has happened with your dog,’” Lyons said.

A blank contract from the facility does state they aren’t responsible for death, loss or damage of a pet while under their care.

There are no state regulations for the upkeep of these facilities, a frustration for those who are dealing with a missing pet.

Business license applications are required for all Dorchester County businesses.

According to public records from the county, there has been an existing business license for Carolina Boarding Kennels since 2018.

Prior to this license, the kennel was licensed and operated since 1999.

Another owner whose dog was lost at the facility says these pets are more than just property. They are worthy of transparency and closure.

“Sage Marie,” a senior Staffordshire Mastiff, was lost on the Carolina Boarding Kennels property in 2019.

“Animals are not just animals,” Sage’s owner Jessica Kirby said. “As I mentioned, she was a caretaker for our family. She took care of Jeremy, she took care of me, she took care of our daughter, she took care of our son.”

The Davis family wants to make sure the word gets out about Rex to hopefully bring peace.

“The goal is to get Rex home,” Davis said. “We are very gracious people, we never would bring attention to someone or a company if we didn’t feel we were being supported by them.”

If you know anything about Rex’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Davis family with any information at 843-532-3224.

They said they would be offering a reward.

Carolina Boarding Kennels declined a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.