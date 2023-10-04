The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students killed during crash in Chesnee
Coroner identifies Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
Check your tickets! $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Greenville
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Coroner releases new details in death investigation of 16-year-old Skyler Blizzard in...
Special needs teen didn’t die from sedation, Greenville County coroner says
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing boy last seen going into woods in Greenville found safe

Latest News

Joseph Andrew Hartwell Jr.
Deputies searching for suspect after shooting injures 3 in McDowell Co.
Shi Ying Kuai
More sexual assault victims possible as Asheville acupuncturist asked to surrender license
Augusta Street project enters next phase
City of Greenville enters next phase of Augusta Street project
Buncombe County man arrested for stealing 5 motorcycles
Buncombe County man arrested for stealing 5 motorcycles
Augusta Street project enters next phase
Augusta Street project enters next phase