Greenville Co. deputies searching for a runaway teen

Triston Dill
Triston Dill(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen last seen on Friday night.

Deputies said 17-year-old Triston Dill ran away from a house on Old Grove Road in Piedmont at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.

According to deputies, Dill is five-feet-seven inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

