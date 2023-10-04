Greenville Co. deputies searching for a runaway teen

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen last seen on Friday night.

Deputies said 17-year-old Triston Dill ran away from a house on Old Grove Road in Piedmont at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.

According to deputies, Dill is five-feet-seven inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

