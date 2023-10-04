Greenville voted in top 5 of best small cities in US

Downtown Greenville, SC
Downtown Greenville, SC(FOX Carolina News)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville has been ranked #4 by Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Small Cities in the United States.

According to the city, Greenville made its debut on the list back in 2017 and has a held a top spot ever since, however, this year’s high ranking solidifies it is one of the best places to visit, work and play in the country.

Condé Nast described the city as on “the cusp of stardom”.

“The food lover’s town has a farm-to-table scene that continues to rise in the ranks, and its craft beer scene is seeing a similar explosion,” Condé Nast said. “Paired with its dynamic urban spaces are abundant natural resources, including 32-acre Falls Park, which runs through the middle of town, and the Swamp Rabbit bike trail—now at a whopping 22 miles and counting.”

