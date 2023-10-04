LIVE: 2024 Republican candidate DeSantis visits the Upstate

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 2024 Republican candidate and Florida governor Ron DeSantis is speaking in the Upstate on Wednesday.

DeSantis will make two stops, one in Spartanburg and another in Greenville.

DeSantis’ visit comes as a recent survey by public opinion strategies shows him slipping in the polls in South Carolina behind former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

MORE NEWS: ‘We’re going to break our own record,’ Trump tells SC voters

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students killed during crash in Chesnee
Coroner identifies Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
Check your tickets! $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Greenville
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Coroner releases new details in death investigation of 16-year-old Skyler Blizzard in...
Special needs teen didn’t die from sedation, Greenville County coroner says

Latest News

Man arrested after throwing rock at woman
Man arrested after throwing rock at woman eating lunch on restaurant patio, officers say
Man arrested after throwing rock at woman
Homeless man arrested after throwing rock at woman
Pickens Humane Society luncheon
Pickens Humane Society luncheon
Legal Lowdown: Wisconsin woman dubbed 'Lady Dahmer'
Legal Lowdown: Wisconsin woman dubbed 'Lady Dahmer'