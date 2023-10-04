Man arrested after throwing rock at woman eating lunch on restaurant patio, officers say

Greenville Police officers were called to First Watch in the Greenridge shops area on Woodruff Road on Wednesday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A homeless man was arrested after he threw a rock at a woman who was eating lunch on the patio at a restaurant on Wednesday afternoon, according to Greenville Police.

According to police, officers were called to a restaurant in the Greenridge shops area on Woodruff Road.

Officers said the man also grabbed the woman’s purse and took off running.

He is being charged with strong-arm robbery and malicious damage.

