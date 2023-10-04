Man arrested after throwing rock at woman eating lunch on restaurant patio, officers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A homeless man was arrested after he threw a rock at a woman who was eating lunch on the patio at a restaurant on Wednesday afternoon, according to Greenville Police.

According to police, officers were called to a restaurant in the Greenridge shops area on Woodruff Road.

Officers said the man also grabbed the woman’s purse and took off running.

He is being charged with strong-arm robbery and malicious damage.

