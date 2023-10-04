Man charged after allegedly attacking landlord with machete

Police said a man attacked his landlord with a machete after an argument. (Credit: WJAR via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island woman is recovering from a machete attack after authorities said a dispute between the woman and a tenant escalated, and the renter slashed her in the face with the weapon.

Charles Manuel, 70, stood before a Providence District Court judge Tuesday.

His landlord, Idalia Montalvo, said Manuel cut her on the face with a machete.

“And I have 15 stitches in my face,” she said.

Montalvo said Manuel has been renting the third floor of the building she owns for 13 years.

She said they got into an argument over rent when he demanded she leave, but she stood her ground.

“And then he went inside the room, he had a machete, and he slapped me in my face with the machete,” she said.

Montalvo said the suspect has always had a “big mouth” and is a veteran, but had never been violent towards her before.

“And I know that he wasn’t right. I knew that his eyes wasn’t right. He was in another world. I treat that guy like he was part of my family,” she said.

According to the court, Manuel stayed on the scene and was cooperative. His bail was set at $10,000, he has a no-contact order and he must go to pretrial services to have his mental health monitored.

“I’m going to have a big scar on my face. I don’t want him near here,” Montalvo said.

Manuel is expected back in court on Jan. 17.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students killed during crash in Chesnee
Coroner identifies Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
Check your tickets! $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Greenville
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Coroner releases new details in death investigation of 16-year-old Skyler Blizzard in...
Special needs teen didn’t die from sedation, Greenville County coroner says
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing boy last seen going into woods in Greenville found safe

Latest News

A Texas woman got a big scare recently when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her...
‘I lived through ‘Final Destination:’' Steel bar crashes through woman’s windshield
Historic Powerball jackpot
Historic Powerball jackpot
Joseph Andrew Hartwell Jr.
Deputies: Suspect that shot a mom, daughters in McDowell Co. in custody
K9 Rico was closely bonded to SLED Special Agent Richard Hunton III (pictured). K9 Rico went...
LIVE: State agents honor fallen K-9 Rico with ceremony at criminal justice academy
What's Clicking? 10/4
What's Clicking? 10/4