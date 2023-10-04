Memorial services announced for 3 Chesnee teens after deadly crash

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three teenagers who were killed in a tragic accident near Chesnee High School will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Jeffery Scott “J.J.” Wallace, 18, Vladimir Matthew Rybinski, 17 and Vitaliy Gregoriy Rybinski, 15, passed away from injuries sustained in a crash on Fairfield Road near Chesnee High School on Sept. 29.

All three boys were students at Chesnee High.

Jeffery J.J. Wallace, 18, passed away after a car accident on Fairfield Road in Chesnee.
Jeffery J.J. Wallace, 18, passed away after a car accident on Fairfield Road in Chesnee.(Provided by family)

J.J. WALLACE

J.J. was a senior at Chesnee High School. The principal described him as a “well-spoken, mature young man.”

Wallace’s mother said he wanted to work in law enforcement. Loved ones described him thoughtful, respectful and someone who could always make you laugh.

A GoFundMe set up for the Wallace family has already surpassed its $7,000 goal. His mother initially closed donations, but numerous people reached out about continuing to give. Additional donations will go to a memorial for all three boys at Chesnee High School and college savings for J.J.’s siblings.

Students killed during crash in Chesnee
Students killed during crash in Chesnee(FOX Carolina)

MATTHEW AND VITALIY RYBINSKI

Vladimir Matthew Rybinski was a senior at Chesnee High School. He was a member of the JROTC program and hoped to join the Marines after graduation.

His younger brother, Vitaliy, was a sophomore at Chesnee High. The brothers were very close, according to the district.

According to a GoFundMe for their family, the brothers were always together. They were both smart, outgoing and hardworking.

Chesnee community honors fallen students
Chesnee community honors fallen students

OTHER MEMORIALS AND FUNDRAISERS

Palmetto Twist and the Bridge Church of the Carolinas are coming together to sell t-shirts and said 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the victims’ families.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Coroner identifies Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
"Chesnee Strong" stickers on high school football players' helmets after tragedy.
Chesnee community comes together to honor students killed in crash
Banner presented to Chesnee High School
Chesnee High School hosts rescheduled football game following tragedy
Chesnee High School hosts rescheduled football game following tragedy

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students killed during crash in Chesnee
Coroner identifies Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
Check your tickets! $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Greenville
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Coroner releases new details in death investigation of 16-year-old Skyler Blizzard in...
Special needs teen didn’t die from sedation, Greenville County coroner says

Latest News

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to Attorney General Merrick...
Rep. Jim Jordan first to publicly announce Speaker run
Man arrested after throwing rock at woman
Man arrested after throwing rock at woman eating lunch on restaurant patio, officers say
Man arrested after throwing rock at woman
Homeless man arrested after throwing rock at woman
Pickens Humane Society luncheon
Pickens Humane Society luncheon