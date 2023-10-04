Oconee County Sheriff’s Office to celebrate Faith and Blue Weekend

OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office will be joining citizens and the faith community to celebrate the 2023 National Faith and Blue Weekend from Thursday, October 5th - Sunday, October 9th

“National Faith and Blue Weekend was established back in 2020 with the purpose of building bridges between law enforcement agencies, and the citizens they serve, through the efforts of the faith community and houses of worship,” said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.

“Our vision statement is building partnerships to create safer communities,” said Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, the Public Information Officer for the OCSO. “Law enforcement knows our citizens, i.e. our citizens know law enforcement. It helps to build better communities but we also believes it helps to build safer communities.”

Below is the schedule of events for the Oconee County celebration of the 2023 National Faith and Blue Weekend:

Thursday, October 5th; from 5:30pm until 7:30pm, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Cook Team will be holding the first annual “Faith and Blue Community Cook.” The event is open to the public and food will be served as long as it lasts. The “Faith and Blue Community Cook” will take place in the main parking lot of the Oconee County Law Enforcement Center, which is located at 300 S. Church Street in Walhalla.

Friday, October 6; The first annual “Faith and Blue Open-House Luncheon” from Noon until 2pm. The event is reserved for pastors and clergy of Oconee County churches and houses of worship. The Luncheon is not open to the public. Foothills Community Church in Seneca will provide the food. Afterwards, those who attend will be invited to take a tour of the Oconee County Law Enforcement Center, the Oconee County Detention Center and the Christ Central Ministries/Oconee Addiction and Recovery Solutions facility at the old Oconee County Detention Center. The deadline to register for this event has passed.

Saturday, October 7: Citizens are invited to join law enforcement and faith community leaders in the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Annual “National Faith and Blue CommUNITY Walk,” which will take place on the walking track at the Shaver Recreation Complex, which is located at 698 W.S. 4th Street in Seneca. “The CommUNITY Walk” will begin at 8:30am. After the walk, Sheriff Crenshaw and others will address those who are participating in the walk.

Also, during worship services held during National Faith and Blue Weekend, the Sheriff’s Office is asking that congregations pray for law enforcement and our communities, as well as recognizing any current or former law enforcement officers who may be in attendance during those services. Also, if any law enforcement officers would like to address their respective churches and houses of worship, the Sheriff’s Office encourages those churches and houses of worship to allow them to do so.

