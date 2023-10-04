Police investigating pedestrian hit-and-run incident in Brevard

Officers said the woman purposefully hit a man with her vehicle before running away and hiding...
Officers said the woman purposefully hit a man with her vehicle before running away and hiding in a field.(AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Brevard Police Department said they are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run incident that left one person injured.

According to police, the incident happened at around 9:34 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Officers said the crash occurred when a pedestrian, walking in the southbound lanes of Asheville Highway in front of the Tidal Wave Car Wash, was hit by a silver/pewter-colored SUV.

The driver left the scene, leaving the pedestrian in seriously injured, police said. They were later taken to the hospital for treatment.

If anyone has information about this crash or about the identity of the SUV driver, call police at 828-883-2212.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students killed during crash in Chesnee
Coroner identifies Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
Check your tickets! $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Greenville
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Coroner releases new details in death investigation of 16-year-old Skyler Blizzard in...
Special needs teen didn’t die from sedation, Greenville County coroner says

Latest News

Skyler Pittman
Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old in Greenville Co.
Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
Memorial services announced for 3 Chesnee teens after deadly crash
Clemson students build Habitat For Humanity for Homecoming week
Clemson students build Habitat For Humanity for Homecoming week
40th annual Aunt Het Festival in Fountain Inn this weekend
40th annual Aunt Het Festival in Fountain Inn this weekend