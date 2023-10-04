Police investigating pedestrian hit-and-run incident in Brevard

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Brevard Police Department said they are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run incident that left one person injured.

According to police, the incident happened at around 9:34 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Officers said the crash occurred when a pedestrian, walking in the southbound lanes of Asheville Highway in front of the Tidal Wave Car Wash, was hit by a silver/pewter-colored SUV.

The driver left the scene, leaving the pedestrian in seriously injured, police said. They were later taken to the hospital for treatment.

If anyone has information about this crash or about the identity of the SUV driver, call police at 828-883-2212.

