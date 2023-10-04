Rep. Jim Jordan first to publicly announce Speaker run

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to Attorney General Merrick...
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to Attorney General Merrick Garland as he appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) — Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Wednesday became the first Republican to publicly say he’ll run to be the next House speaker, aiming to replace Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted Tuesday.

Jordan replied “yes,” when asked if he is running for speaker and said he had just talked to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican, who he is likely to face.

The House is essentially paralyzed while it lacks a speaker, following McCarthy’s historic ousting and subsequent announcement that he will not run to reclaim the gavel. House Republicans are slated to hear from speaker candidates at a forum next Tuesday, setting up the next possible House-wide speaker vote next Wednesday, October 11.

Jordan and Scalise are on a growing list of possible McCarthy successors, which also includes Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern, who chairs a conservative group known as the Republican Study Committee, and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota.

Jordan chairs the House Judiciary Committee, which is an important body for pursuing Republicans’ investigative priorities – including one of three committees behind the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

