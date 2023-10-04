The Southern Growl brewery wins BBB award

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Locally-owned brewery The Southern Growl is being recognized for its honesty and integrity in advertising.

The Greer-based company, independently owned and operated, was founded by Matt and Anna Bowes in 2014. It has since grown to include 70 taps, ciders, wine and cocktails.

The Better Business Bureau of Upstate South Carolina awarded The Southern Growl the BBB Applause Award for “meeting and exceeding advertising standards.”

“Receiving the BBB Applause Award is a testament to our firm belief that integrity and honesty is the best policy, “ Matt Bowes said. “This award reinforces our commitment to transparent, fair, and truthful marketing, which mirrors the authenticity of the experiences we offer at The Southern Growl Beer Company.”

A committee closely monitors claims made involving violations of the BBB’s code of advertising. The Southern Growl is this year’s winner for adhering to advertising guidelines.

“We see this not just as an achievement, but as a responsibility to uphold the standards and expectations set by the BBB and our customers,” Bowes said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.