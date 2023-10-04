Suspect indicted charges after allegedly shooting, carjacking USPS worker in Madison Co.

Madison Co. suspect
Madison Co. suspect(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina’s office announced that a man was officially indicted on multiple charges Wednesday after allegedly shooting and carjacking a USPS worker in September.

Officials said 24-year-old Jaden Garay was charged with attempted murder of a United States Postal Service Rural Mail Carrier, carjacking, assault on a mail carrier, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the indictment, on September 5, 2023, Garay allegedly attacked the USPS worker while she was working in Madison County and stole her vehicle.

Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said following the incident, Garay led deputies on a high-speed chase and search before being taken into custody near Williams Road.

Officials stated that Garary is currently in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. However, he will need to appear in federal court in Asheville for the most recent federal charges. They added that he faces up to 80 years in prison for the alleged crimes.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students killed during crash in Chesnee
Coroner identifies Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’
Check your tickets! $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Greenville
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Earthquake confirmed near North Carolina, Tennessee border
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Coroner releases new details in death investigation of 16-year-old Skyler Blizzard in...
Special needs teen didn’t die from sedation, Greenville County coroner says

Latest News

(Source: pexels.com)
Memorial services announced for 3 Chesnee teens after deadly crash
The Southern Growl in Greer
The Southern Growl brewery wins BBB award
Discolored water reported in Spartanburg County due to seasonal upset
Discolored water reported in Spartanburg County due to seasonal upset
Triston Dill
Greenville Co. deputies searching for a runaway teen