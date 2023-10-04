Suspect indicted charges after allegedly shooting, carjacking USPS worker in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina’s office announced that a man was officially indicted on multiple charges Wednesday after allegedly shooting and carjacking a USPS worker in September.

Officials said 24-year-old Jaden Garay was charged with attempted murder of a United States Postal Service Rural Mail Carrier, carjacking, assault on a mail carrier, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the indictment, on September 5, 2023, Garay allegedly attacked the USPS worker while she was working in Madison County and stole her vehicle.

Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said following the incident, Garay led deputies on a high-speed chase and search before being taken into custody near Williams Road.

Officials stated that Garary is currently in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. However, he will need to appear in federal court in Asheville for the most recent federal charges. They added that he faces up to 80 years in prison for the alleged crimes.

