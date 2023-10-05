Active attack drill scheduled for Seneca High School

(wcax)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you see a large law enforcement presence at Seneca High School next week, officials are warning you not to be alarmed.

An active attack drill is scheduled for Oct. 11 while Oconee County Schools are closed for fall break.

The district will be conducting the drill along with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Oconee County EMS, Oconee County government, Seneca Police Department, Seneca Fire Department, Prisma Health and other safety agencies.

“We appreciate our partnership with the Oconee County Sheriff’s office and all other local law enforcement and emergency services,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Thorsland said. “We value their commitment and continued efforts to keep our students and staff safe day in and day out. This drill will provide lessons and insight for all agencies involved; lessons that will be invaluable in the event we ever face an active attack in one of our schools.”

Sheriff Mike Crenshaw stressed that the drill is not in response to any known or perceived threats.

“The purpose of the Active Attack Drill will be to further develop our coordination and response skills in the event of an active attack at one of the schools inside of Oconee County,” Crenshaw said. “The drill at Seneca High School will further enable all agencies involved to become better coordinated and better skilled as we continue to be proactive in protecting those who work, teach, and attend classes in Oconee County schools.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: J.J. Wallace, Vitaliy Rybinski and Matthew Rybinski
Memorial services announced for 3 Chesnee teens after deadly crash
Two young children died, along with their father, in a weekend house fire in York County,...
House fire kills father, his 2 young children after he fell asleep while cooking, police say
Death investigation
Coroner investigating death of 3-month-old in Anderson Co.
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Students killed during crash in Chesnee
Coroner identifies Chesnee High students killed in ‘terrible tragedy’

Latest News

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Coroner: Man dies in hospital following car crash in Spartanburg County
Upstate magazine tells stories of women in war-torn Ukraine
Upstate magazine tells stories of women in war-torn Ukraine
City officials issue water shortage alert in Hendersonville
City officials issue water shortage alert in Hendersonville
Greenville Symphony's 'Music for our Moment'
Greenville Symphony's 'Music for our Moment'