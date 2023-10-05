Active attack drill scheduled for Seneca High School

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you see a large law enforcement presence at Seneca High School next week, officials are warning you not to be alarmed.

An active attack drill is scheduled for Oct. 11 while Oconee County Schools are closed for fall break.

The district will be conducting the drill along with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Oconee County EMS, Oconee County government, Seneca Police Department, Seneca Fire Department, Prisma Health and other safety agencies.

“We appreciate our partnership with the Oconee County Sheriff’s office and all other local law enforcement and emergency services,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Thorsland said. “We value their commitment and continued efforts to keep our students and staff safe day in and day out. This drill will provide lessons and insight for all agencies involved; lessons that will be invaluable in the event we ever face an active attack in one of our schools.”

Sheriff Mike Crenshaw stressed that the drill is not in response to any known or perceived threats.

“The purpose of the Active Attack Drill will be to further develop our coordination and response skills in the event of an active attack at one of the schools inside of Oconee County,” Crenshaw said. “The drill at Seneca High School will further enable all agencies involved to become better coordinated and better skilled as we continue to be proactive in protecting those who work, teach, and attend classes in Oconee County schools.”

