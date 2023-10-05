Body of 83-year-old man recovered in Florence County river, SCDNR investigating

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities said the body of an 83-year-old man was recovered from a Pee Dee area river on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the man went out onto the Lynches River to fish but never returned. The agency later recovered his body after searching his last known location.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the man as 83-year-old Thurston McCutcheon, of Scranton. He added that McCutcheon’s family had reported him missing and that the body was found at around 10 p.m. Wednesday near a boat landing.

von Lutcken said McCutcheon’s body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.

The SCDNR is investigating.

